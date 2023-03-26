Left Menu

Husband among three booked for forcing woman to undergo abortion

PTI | Etah | Updated: 26-03-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 23:24 IST
Husband among three booked for forcing woman to undergo abortion
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has lodged a complaint against three people, including her husband, for torturing and forcing her to undergo abortion, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the woman, a resident of Jaithara police station area, had eloped with Neelesh, a resident of Kasganj district and married him on September 16, 2022 at the Arya Samaj temple in Mainpuri against the wishes of her family.

In her complaint, she said her husband used to beat her up, and also pressured her to have relationship with his brothers.

She also alleged that when she became pregnant, she was forced to undergo an abortion.

Jaithara Station House Officer (SHO) Ramendra Shukla said that based on the complaint filed by the woman, a case has been registered against three people, including her husband Neelesh, under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The matter is being probed, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India
4
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023