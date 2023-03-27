Further assistance to cyclone-affected businesses

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-03-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 09:23 IST
“I urge local producers to contact their local excise team to see what support options are available,” Minister Whaitiri said.  Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Further assistance is now available to businesses impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, with Customs able to offer payment plans and to remit late-payments, Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri has announced.

“This is part of the Government’s ongoing commitment to assist economic recovery in the regions,” Meka Whaitiri said.

“Cabinet has approved the declaration of Cyclone Gabrielle and other recent extreme weather as an emergency under the Customs & Excise Act 2018. 

“This means Customs can further support the Government’s response efforts by allowing duty payers who agree to payment plans, relief from interest or penalties. 

“We know damage from recent weather events has affected many people and businesses, especially in the Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay regions, including producers of wine and beer.

“This Customs initiative offers some relief to these affected businesses to help with their recovery.  

“It will be a long road, with many vineyards and breweries facing extensive damage. This amendment to regulation enables Customs to help businesses get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“I urge local producers to contact their local excise team to see what support options are available,” Minister Whaitiri said. 

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

