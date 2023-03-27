Left Menu

Man wanted in 2019 property dealer murder case arrested in Gurugram

Police have arrested a man wanted for the 2019 murder of property dealer Vijay Batra alias Tantrik, officials said on Monday. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in gambling.Including Manisha, the girlfriend of gangster Kaushal, a total of 17 accused have already been arrested in the case.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-03-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 22:06 IST
Man wanted in 2019 property dealer murder case arrested in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man wanted for the 2019 murder of property dealer Vijay Batra alias Tantrik, officials said on Monday. Mahesh alias Sonu (30), a henchman of jailed gangster Kaushal, was arrested on Sunday night. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000, the police said. He was produced in a city court and was remanded in police custody for three days, they said.

Batra was allegedly gunned down by unidentified assailants on Sohna Road in 2019. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in gambling.

''Including Manisha, the girlfriend of gangster Kaushal, a total of 17 accused have already been arrested in the case. This is the 18th arrest,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is expected to return to the Arab fold

After Riyadh and Damascus agree to reopen Embassies, Syrian President is exp...

 Cyprus
2
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global
3
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
4
When governments use AI to predict what the people want

When governments use AI to predict what the people want

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023