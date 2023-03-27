Man wanted in 2019 property dealer murder case arrested in Gurugram

Police have arrested a man wanted for the 2019 murder of property dealer Vijay Batra alias Tantrik, officials said on Monday. Mahesh alias Sonu (30), a henchman of jailed gangster Kaushal, was arrested on Sunday night. He was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000, the police said. He was produced in a city court and was remanded in police custody for three days, they said.

Batra was allegedly gunned down by unidentified assailants on Sohna Road in 2019. According to the police, he was allegedly involved in gambling.

''Including Manisha, the girlfriend of gangster Kaushal, a total of 17 accused have already been arrested in the case. This is the 18th arrest,'' said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan.

