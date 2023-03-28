Left Menu

IMF wants external financing commitments fulfilled to release funds, say Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants his country to fulfil commitments from friendly countries on external financing to release bailout funds.

The lender has been negotiating with Islamabad since early February to resume $1.1 billion funding held since November, which is part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019.

