Two people killed in knife attack in Lisbon's Ismaili centre
Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
At least two people died in an attack on the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon on Tuesday, Portuguese police said, without giving further details.
CNN Portugal said the alleged author of the attack, an Afghan national who wielded a large knife, had been shot and detained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghan
- Portugal
- Portuguese
- Lisbon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IS claims bombing at Shiite centre in northern Afghanistan
Natural disasters in Afghanistan leave 1,000 dead, over 2,000 injured
Pak rests Babar, Shaheen for T20I series against Afghanistan, Shadab to lead
Cricket-Shadab to lead new-look Pakistan team against Afghanistan with seniors rested
Afghan diplomats to take part in India's online training programme