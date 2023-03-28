3 robbers lynched by mob after trader killed in firing in Pakistan's Multan

Left Menu

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three robbers were lynched by an enraged mob in retaliation for the killing of a trader in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, four robbers barged into a jewellery shop in Gardezi Market in Multan city, some 350 kms from Lahore, on Monday and tried to snatch cash and jewellery.

They opened fire when the jeweller and his staff put up resistance. Trader Aliyan (19) sustained a bullet wound and died on the spot.

''The nearby shopkeepers rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshots and tried to overpower the robbers who opened fire, leaving two other jewellers injured. However, a good number of people gathered there and managed to overpower the four suspects,'' said senior police officer Mansoorul Haq Rana.

He said the enraged mob tied their hands at their backs and subjected them to severe torture through kicks, fists and clubs.

When police reached the spot, three robbers were already dead. The fourth one was rescued by police and shifted to hospital. He said had the police not intervened, the mob might have set the dead bodies on fire.

Rana confirmed that the four robbers in question were wanted in a number of cases.

Videos on social media showed the mob beating the robbers lying unconscious on the road and the people chanting slogans against the police.

No case has been registered against the mob so far. The condition of two injured traders and a robber is stated to be stable.

Earlier, an enraged mob had lynched suspected robbers in Karachi and Faisalabad cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

