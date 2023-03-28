Left Menu

Russia says it intercepted GLSDB smart bomb in Ukraine for first time

Russia said on Tuesday it had shot down a U.S.-supplied GLSDB guided smart bomb fired by Ukrainian forces, the first time Moscow has claimed to have intercepted one of the weapons that could double Ukraine's battlefield firing range. The Ground-launched Small Diameter Bomb is fired on a rocket and then glides to its target, guided by GPS satellite, at 150 km range, around double that of the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Kyiv deployed last year.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:07 IST
Russia says it intercepted GLSDB smart bomb in Ukraine for first time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia said on Tuesday it had shot down a U.S.-supplied GLSDB guided smart bomb fired by Ukrainian forces, the first time Moscow has claimed to have intercepted one of the weapons that could double Ukraine's battlefield firing range.

The Ground-launched Small Diameter Bomb is fired on a rocket and then glides to its target, guided by GPS satellite, at 150 km range, around double that of the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) that Kyiv deployed last year. Ukraine had long sought the weapons to hit Russian command centres, supply lines and other targets deep behind the front line. Washington is thought to have begun supplying them this year.

The Russian statement said air defence forces had shot down the GLSDB within the last 24 hours, without saying where this had taken place. Widespread deployment of the GLSDB could put far more of Russia's supply lines in eastern Ukraine within striking distance, and force Moscow to move its supplies and ammunition depots further from the front lines.

Independent defence experts already credit the delivery of HIMARS to Ukraine last year as helping turn the tide of the war after Russia's initial attempt at a blitzkrieg invasion failed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023