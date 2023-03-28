K'taka HC dismisses petition by CM's political secretary seeking quashing of Lokayukta case

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday quashed a petition filed by former Minister and political secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, M P Renukacharya seeking quashing of a disproportionate assets proceeding against him before the Lokayukta. The private complaint against Renukacharya, the MLA from Honnali, was filed by a person named Gurupadyya Mathad in 2015 alleging assets disproportionate to the known source of the politician's income. The Lokayukta police had registered a FIR and conducted the investigation. The probe is complete and the final report is also ready. However, the Lokayukta police is yet to obtain sanction for prosecution from the competent authority. The advocate for Lokayukta, B N Prasad informed the court that the sanction from the competent authority is awaited. Justice K Natarajan who heard the arguments dismissed the petition filed by Renukacharya.

