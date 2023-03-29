Left Menu

15-year-old boy rapes minor in Odisha's Jajpur

A 15-year-old boy allegedly raped a minor girl in Odishas Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.The incident which occurred on Sunday, came to light after the mother of the 11-year-old girl filed a complaint with Balichandrapur police station on Monday night, an officer said.According to the complainant, her daughter was playing with the boy of her neighbour in front of the house on Sunday evening.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 29-03-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 11:19 IST
15-year-old boy rapes minor in Odisha's Jajpur
A 15-year-old boy allegedly raped a minor girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, came to light after the mother of the 11-year-old girl filed a complaint with Balichandrapur police station on Monday night, an officer said.

According to the complainant, her daughter was playing with the boy of her neighbour in front of the house on Sunday evening. The boy then called her and took her to the roof and forced himself upon her.

The girl went back home crying and informed her mother about pain in her private area. Later, she told her that the boy had performed an indecent act with her on the roof.

The girl was immediately admitted to Barachaana Community Health Centre for treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

The girl's mother then lodged a complaint against the accused. Based on the complaint, police registered a case after conducting the medical examination of the survivor.

The boy has run away from home after the incident came to light.

''The boy is still absconding and we are searching for him,'' said Balichandrapur Inspector in Charge Ramakanta Muduli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

