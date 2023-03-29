Northern Ireland security threat level increase is disappointing - UK deputy PM Raab
Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday it was disappointing that the official threat level in Northern Ireland from domestic terrorism had increased.
"It's disappointing that the level has gone up ... We will make sure all the resources are available to the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland)," Raab told lawmakers a day after Britain's MI5 intelligence agency increased the threat level in the province.
