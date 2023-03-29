Letters with powdered substance sent to Sweden's counties

Several county boards in Sweden received letters containing a powdered substance on Wednesday, leading to the evacuation of employees in some places. At least two people were taken to hospitals, Swedish media said.

Police in Jonkoping, a city 280 kilometres (174 miles) south of Stockholm, said no one was injured there after the arrival of "a suspected dangerous object" — a letter with powder.

"Because it cannot be ruled out that the powder is dangerous, we have been called in to check it more closely with the emergency services," Katarina Rusin, a police spokesperson in southern Sweden told Swedish news agency TT.

At least 18 of Sweden's 21 counties received the letters, TT reported.

Police said the contents were being analysed.

