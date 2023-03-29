Left Menu

SIU and Hawks search properties involved in PPE corruption case

The two properties are listed in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, and the SIU was granted a search and seizure warrant in both provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:29 IST
SIU and Hawks search properties involved in PPE corruption case
The two properties are listed in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, and the SIU was granted a search and seizure warrant in both provinces. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Members of the Special Investigating Unit and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) have today searched two properties belonging to a company implicated in alleged irregular Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement in the Northern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works.

The two properties are listed in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, and the SIU was granted a search and seizure warrant in both provinces.

The corruption busting unit said the company, Masedi Star, has been under investigation, with evidence of corruption found after it was “granted nine contracts worth approximately R4.3 million between March and July 2020” for cleaning, deep cleaning, disinfecting and sanitising provincial government buildings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The prima facie evidence obtained by the SIU suggests that there is allegedly a corrupt relationship between Masedi Star and a senior supply chain management official in the department, which resulted in the award of contracts and exchange of monies earned from contracts.

“The SIU investigation points to possible collusion between Masedi Star and the Public Works official or having acted in concert and in furtherance of common purpose and conspiracy when allegedly committing offences in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act,” the SIU said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023