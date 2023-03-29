SIU and Hawks search properties involved in PPE corruption case

Members of the Special Investigating Unit and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (The Hawks) have today searched two properties belonging to a company implicated in alleged irregular Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement in the Northern Cape Department of Roads and Public Works.

The two properties are listed in Gauteng and the Northern Cape, and the SIU was granted a search and seizure warrant in both provinces.

The corruption busting unit said the company, Masedi Star, has been under investigation, with evidence of corruption found after it was “granted nine contracts worth approximately R4.3 million between March and July 2020” for cleaning, deep cleaning, disinfecting and sanitising provincial government buildings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The prima facie evidence obtained by the SIU suggests that there is allegedly a corrupt relationship between Masedi Star and a senior supply chain management official in the department, which resulted in the award of contracts and exchange of monies earned from contracts.

“The SIU investigation points to possible collusion between Masedi Star and the Public Works official or having acted in concert and in furtherance of common purpose and conspiracy when allegedly committing offences in contravention of the provisions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act,” the SIU said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)