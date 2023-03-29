Two advocates appointed as Gujarat HC judges

Two advocates were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court.

In a tweet, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said advocates Devan Mahendrabhai Desai and Moxa Kiran Thakker have been appointed as judges of High Court of Gujarat.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)