J-K: SIU files charge sheet against 5 militant associates

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian district on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against five militant associates arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

The were identified as Aaqib Hussain Nanda and Gowhar Manzoor Bhat, residents of Drabgam in Pulwama, Aasif Lateef of Babapora Zainapora, and Afloq Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar of Naina Batpora, Pulwama. They were part of a conspiracy hatched by terrorist Raqeeb-ul-lah, a resident of Pakistan and linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT, and slain terrorist Uzair Ashraf of Melhora Shopian, a police spokesperson said.

Bhat and Nanda were apprehended last year. From their possession, incriminating materials, arms, ammunition and cash were seized, he said.

During further investigation, Lateef, Digoo and Dar were arrested, the spokesman said.

It was also found that the arrested persons were working as terrorist associates on the instance of Pakistan-based active terrorist Raqeeb-ul-lah of the LeT, he said.

The investigation conducted revealed the accused persons had developed links with the active terrorists and were providing them all kinds of support. They were active supporters of the LeT, the spokesman said.

The SIU Shopian will continue the investigation on other parts of the case, the official added.

