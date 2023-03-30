Left Menu

Gurugram: Financial firm employee shot at by colleague following argument over chair in office

An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel here following an argument over a chair in their office, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:26 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:26 IST
Gurugram: Financial firm employee shot at by colleague following argument over chair in office
  • Country:
  • India

An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel here following an argument over a chair in their office, police said on Wednesday. The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital here, they said, adding that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana.

The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 here. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital. Vishal's family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act, police said. In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police said. Vishal alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot, police said.

''The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon,'' said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023