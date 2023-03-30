Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces see some success in Bakhmut

Russian forces have had some success in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukrainian military officials said on Wednesday evening, adding that their fighters were still holding on in a battle that has lasted several months. DIPLOMACY, NUCLEAR WEAPONS AND MILITARY AID

* The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Ukraine's embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and said there had been a significant increase in the number of troops in the region of the plant and it could no longer be protected. * Ukraine's authorities suggested the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was retreating from its principles by recommending Russian and Belarusian athletes take part in international competitions as neutrals amid a war in Ukraine.

* Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Moscow was committed to preventing nuclear war and military confrontation between nuclear-armed states, TASS news agency reported. * Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

ON THE BATTLEFIELD * Ukraine struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol deep behind front lines on Wednesday amid growing talk from Kyiv of a counterassault against Russian forces worn out by a failed winter offensive.

* The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group acknowledged that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet * SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader

