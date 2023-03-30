Left Menu

Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill passes final reading

“We know New Zealanders want control over their identity information and how it’s used by the companies and services they share it with. This framework will help make that easier and secure,” Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Ginny Andersen said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2023 11:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 11:45 IST
Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill passes final reading
“The framework will make it easier to prove digital identity, because accredited businesses will be recognised by a ‘trust mark’, making them eligible for streamlined processes. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill, which will make it easier for New Zealanders to safely prove who they are digitally has passed its third and final reading today.

“We know New Zealanders want control over their identity information and how it’s used by the companies and services they share it with. This framework will help make that easier and secure,” Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Ginny Andersen said.

“Whether it’s opening a bank account, sharing our medical history, conducting business online, or applying for Government services, it’s vital we trust the systems we use, and that service providers know what’s expected of them.

“The digital identity environment currently lacks consistent standards. This Bill introduces a new regulatory framework which will establish a framework for the provision of secure digital identity services.

“The framework will make it easier to prove digital identity, because accredited businesses will be recognised by a ‘trust mark’, making them eligible for streamlined processes.

“At its heart this legislation is about giving New Zealanders greater choice.  This is an opt-in system, and people will still be able to apply for services in person, over the phone, or by using physical credentials to show who they are when applying.

“There will be no changes in the way government departments currently share information and specific provisions in the Bill will ensure that te ao Māori approaches to identity are considered in trust framework governance and decision making.

“It will also help New Zealand stand out as a leader in the ethical, trusted deployment of technology on the world stage. We already have an international reputation for being ethical innovators – and introducing this framework further solidifies that,” Ginny Andersen said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023