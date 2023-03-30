China willing to work with Russian military to strengthen communication - Chinese defence ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-03-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 12:47 IST
China said its military was willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, the Chinese defence ministry said on Thursday.
The two countries would work together to implement global security initiatives, a ministry spokesperson said.
