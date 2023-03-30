Kremlin says U.S. reporter 'caught red-handed', arrest a matter for FSB

The Kremlin on Thursday said that the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage in Russia was "a matter for the FSB", and that it understood that Gershkovich had been "caught red-handed".

Russian authorities have published no evidence of Gershkovich's guilt. The Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies" the allegations.

