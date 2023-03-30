Kremlin says U.S. reporter 'caught red-handed'

The Kremlin said on Thursday that the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by Russia's FSB security service on suspicion of spying was "a matter for the FSB", but that it understood Gershkovich had been "caught red-handed".

Russian did not publish any evidence of Gershkovich's guilt. The Wall Street Journal vehemently denied the allegation.

