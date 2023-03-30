Left Menu

Kenya to partner with Univercells to develop biotechnology centre in Nairobi

President William Ruto said the biotechnology centre is part of the government’s plan for Universal Healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:00 IST
Kenya to partner with Univercells to develop biotechnology centre in Nairobi
President Ruto welcomed Belgium investors to Kenya saying Kenya offers a conducive business environment. Image Credit: Twitter(@StateHouseKenya)
Kenya is seeking to partner with Univercells to develop a biotechnology centre in Nairobi that will manufacture vaccines and drugs.

 

President William Ruto said the biotechnology centre is part of the government’s plan for Universal Healthcare.

The Head of State said the partnership once finalised will also include skills transfer to boost the country’s human capital in the pharmaceutical industry.

The President spoke during a visit to Univercells group biotechnology center in Jumet, Belgium.

President Ruto welcomed Belgium investors to Kenya saying Kenya offers a conducive business environment.

“The investment your organization is going to make in Kenya is testimony that the global south is not as risky as they are being profiled,” he said.

Minister of Development Cooperation and of Major Cities Caroline Gennez and Minister-President of Wallonia Elio Di Rupo accompanied the President.

Ms. Gennez said Belgium is keen on decentralizing the production of drugs to help Kenya and other African states achieve universal healthcare.

“Techology transfer is something that can truly change the world,” she said.

(With Inputs from APO)

