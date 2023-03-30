Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia charges U.S. correspondent with spying

* Ukraine acknowledged some Russian gains inside the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut while insisting it was inflicting greater losses on the Russian attackers than its own forces were taking in defence. * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said the fighting for Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side. * Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:10 IST
Russia on Thursday charged an American correspondent for the Wall Street Journal with spying, in a case certain to escalate Moscow's diplomatic feud with Washington over the war in Ukraine and likely to further isolate Russia. ON THE BATTLEFIELD

* Ukraine acknowledged some Russian gains inside the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut while insisting it was inflicting greater losses on the Russian attackers than its own forces were taking in defence. * The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group said the fighting for Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces as well as the Ukrainian side.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield reports. DIPLOMACY, NUCLEAR WEAPONS

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Moscow was still talking to the International Atomic Energy Agency head about the idea of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia plant, Russian news agencies reported. * China's military is willing to work together with the Russian military to strengthen strategic communication and coordination, the Chinese defence ministry said.

* King Charles highlighted the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag. IN-DEPTH STORIES

* SPECIAL REPORT-Facial recognition is helping Putin curb dissent with the aid of U.S. tech * INSIGHT-Ukraine's scramble for 'game-changer' drone fleet

* SPECIAL REPORT-Wagner's convicts tell of horrors of Ukraine war and loyalty to their leader. QUOTE

"Bakhmut remains the epicenter of military activity. It's still constantly 'hot' there," - Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi. (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

