Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Ukraine has proposed postponing and relocating its upcoming trilateral talks with the U.S. and Russia. President Zelenskiy highlighted ongoing war concerns, prisoner exchange progress, and shared allegations regarding Russia's military cooperation with Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has approached the United States with proposals to delay and potentially relocate the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia due to mounting tensions in the Middle East conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Thursday.

The discussions, aiming to resolve the four-year-old conflict, were initially set for Abu Dhabi before being disrupted by Iranian strikes. Zelenskiy noted potential alternative venues, including Turkey or Switzerland, aligning with a desired meeting time between March 5-9 depending on global situations.

In additional comments, Zelenskiy accused Russia of demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of the Donetsk region, a demand Kyiv strongly opposes. Zelenskiy also alleged potential Russian support for Iran's military capabilities, which Moscow denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

