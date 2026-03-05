Ukraine Seeks New Venue for Delicate Talks Amid Iran Conflict

Ukraine has approached the United States with proposals to delay and potentially relocate the upcoming trilateral talks with Russia due to mounting tensions in the Middle East conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Thursday.

The discussions, aiming to resolve the four-year-old conflict, were initially set for Abu Dhabi before being disrupted by Iranian strikes. Zelenskiy noted potential alternative venues, including Turkey or Switzerland, aligning with a desired meeting time between March 5-9 depending on global situations.

In additional comments, Zelenskiy accused Russia of demanding Ukraine's withdrawal from parts of the Donetsk region, a demand Kyiv strongly opposes. Zelenskiy also alleged potential Russian support for Iran's military capabilities, which Moscow denied.

