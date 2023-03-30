Aatmanirbhar Bharat: MoD signs contract with BEL for 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for Navy

The defence ministry on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 1,700 crore, officials said.

The Lynx-U2 system is a naval gun fire control system designed and developed indigenously. It is capable of accurately tracking and engaging targets amid sea clutter as well as air or surface targets, the government said in a statement.

The ministry signed a contract with BEL, Bengaluru for ''procurement of 13 Lynx-U2 fire control systems for the Indian Navy at a total cost of over Rs 1,700 crore under Buy Indian - IDMM (Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category,'' it said.

The fourth generation, completely indigenous systems, will be installed on New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels to be built indigenously at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers and Goa Shipyard Limited.

''This move will generate an employment of two lakh man-days over a period of four years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the government's efforts to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence,'' it said.

In line with its vision for self-reliance, the defence ministry on Wednesday signed three contracts -- two with Bharat Electronics Limited and one with NewSpace India Limited -- worth nearly Rs 5,400 crore to bolster the defence capabilities of the country.

