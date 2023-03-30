Left Menu

Riot accused out on bail caught fighting with cops on camera in Mukherjee Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 19:56 IST
Riot accused out on bail caught fighting with cops on camera in Mukherjee Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man out on bail in a riot case was allegedly captured in a video fighting with policemen in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

A video of the alleged incident did rounds on social media which showed the man, with his brothers, having an altercation with police.

According to the police, the incident was captured Wednesday around 8.45 pm, when the staff of Mukherjee Nagar Police Station was on patrol in Indira Vikas Colony and stopped a suspicious-looking person to check for antecedents.

The man, identified as Deepak, who was with his brothers, took offence at the exercise and started an argument, police said.

He was later booked at Mukherjee Nagar Police Station under several sections of IPC, they said.

When checked, Deepak was previously found to have been involved in a riots case, and currently out on bail, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023