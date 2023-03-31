Left Menu

Syrian air defences shoot down missiles over Damascus

At least three huge explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday, Reuters witnesses reported. The Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, Syrian state media reported, without providing details if there were any casualties or damages.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 04:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 04:51 IST
Syrian air defences shoot down missiles over Damascus

At least three huge explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday, Reuters witnesses reported.

The Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, Syrian state media reported, without providing details if there were any casualties or damages. Israel conducted air strikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 a.m. (2117 GMT), according to Syrian state media quoting a military source.

"Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said, saying the aggression caused some material damage. No other information about casualties was provided. "The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
Four new cholera cases recorded in Gauteng

Four new cholera cases recorded in Gauteng

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023