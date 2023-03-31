Syrian air defences shoot down missiles over Damascus

At least three huge explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday, Reuters witnesses reported.

The Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli aggression" over Damascus, Syrian state media reported, without providing details if there were any casualties or damages. Israel conducted air strikes over the Syrian capital on Friday morning at 00:17 a.m. (2117 GMT), according to Syrian state media quoting a military source.

"Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and shot down a number of them," the source said, saying the aggression caused some material damage. No other information about casualties was provided. "The air attacks came from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting a site in the Damascus countryside," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)