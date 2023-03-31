UAE central bank revokes license of Russia's MTS bank branch - statement
The United Arab Emirates Central Bank said on Friday it will cancel the license for a branch of Russia's MTS bank, which it approved to operate in the Gulf country last year and which was made subject of British and US sanctions in February.
Operations will be wound down within six months, it said.
