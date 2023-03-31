Student in Haryana runs away from home to avoid studies; traced to ISBT Kashmere Gate

A 19-year-old student, who allegedly ran away from home to avoid studies, was traced to ISBT Kashmere Gate here, police said on Friday. According to police, Rahul, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, went missing on Thursday following which a police complaint was filed by his parents. They said Rahul was studying in a polytechnic college in Sonipat.

A police officer said Rahul was not interested in studies and left the town to avoid the parental pressure on academics. He said a PCR call was received regarding the alleged kidnapping of the student from Sonipat and his last location was found at ISBT Kashmere Gate. The information was also passed to the private security agency of ISBT and the student was traced, the officer said.

