Four members of a family found dead in Mangaluru lodge; suicide pact suspected

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-03-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 15:53 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-member family was found dead in a city lodge on Friday with police suspecting that they had all died by suicide.

A suicide note found in the room cited financial problems as the reason behind the extreme step, police said.

Police found the body of Devendra (aged 46), who hailed from Mysuru, along with his wife and two children in the hotel room, and have launched an investigation.

