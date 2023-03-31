Iran's revolutionary guards say adviser killed in Israeli attack on Syria -Iran media

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement that one of their military advisers was killed in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital Damascus on Friday, Iranian media reported.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has announced the martyrdom of guardsman Milad Haydari, one of the IRGC's military advisers and officers, in the criminal attack of the Zionust regime on the outskirts of Damascus at dawn today," the media quoted an IRGC statement. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

