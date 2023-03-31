Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Bengal governor over violence during Ram Navami procession
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation, sources said.
During the telephonic conversation, the home minister sought to know the prevailing situation in the state, particularly in the violence-hit areas of Howrah.
The governor is believed to have provided the home minister details about Thursday's violence and the present situation, sources said.
Clashes broke out between two groups in the Kazipara area of Howrah district during Ram Navami festivities. Several vehicles were torched and shops ransacked in the area, police said.
The situation in and around the area was peaceful on Friday with a large number of police personnel deployed there.
Thirty-one people have been arrested in connection with Thursday's violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
Claiming that there was laxity in a section of the administration, she said strict action would be taken against those involved in the clash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Home
- West Bengal
- Ram Navami
- Ananda Bose
- Howrah
- Clashes
- Kazipara
- Amit Shah
- Mamata Banerjee
ALSO READ
Fresh FIR filed against Imran Khan for clashes between police officials and his supporters in Lahore
Clashes between Imran Khan, law enforcers deepen crisis
Coach of EMU train derails at Howrah station
Pakistan media regulatory authority slaps ban on Bol News for live coverage of PTI-police clashes
Pak court cancels Imran Khan's arrest warrant in Toshakhana case amidst clashes between his supporters and police