Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

President Claudia Sheinbaum assures the global community of safety during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, following the death of cartel leader “El Mencho”. Despite recent cartel violence, security forces are restoring order, ensuring that the tournament will not pose any risk to visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In light of recent cartel-related violence, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has reiterated her assurances regarding the safety of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. The assurance follows the death of Nemesio Oseguera, also known as 'El Mencho', whose capture and subsequent death sparked unrest, particularly in Jalisco state.

During a press conference, Sheinbaum confirmed security measures are in place to handle any potential risks, with recent roadblocks being swiftly addressed by security forces. Her stance aligns closely with former president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's policies, prioritizing non-violent approaches to complex social issues.

Despite previous cartel retaliations in Sinaloa, Mexico remains on schedule to host 13 World Cup matches, including four in Guadalajara. The emphasis is on maintaining peace and ensuring that the tournament remains unaffected by the nation's complex security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

