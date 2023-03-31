Russia says reaction to U.S. reporter arrest 'revealing', threats will 'reap whirlwind'

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday said that the reaction in the United States to the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on suspicion of espionage was "revealing" and that if threats continued, they would "reap the whirlwind", state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited the ministry as saying that Gershkovich would be provided with consular support in accordance with its internal procedures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)