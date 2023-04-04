Man, 26, stabbed to death near Azadpur on suspicion of being police informer

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by three people near a railway platform in northwest Delhi as they suspected him to be a police informer, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police got a call Monday around 11 pm that a man had been stabbed near Lal Bagh public convenience on the platform and brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, they said.

At the hospital, police found that one of them, Durgesh, had been brought dead, while the other, a 22-year-old Roshan, was under treatment.

Durgesh was a resident of Lal Bagh, Azadpur, while Roshan is from Jhuggi Jailorwala Bagh, police said.

Manoj, Durgesh's elder brother, who saw the whole incident from the roof of his house near the railway platform, rushed Durgesh to the hospital, police said.

In his statement to police, Manoj said that around 9.30 pm Durgesh was walking on the platform near the slum, and was accosted by Irfaan, Roshan, and Taarif. According to him, Irfaan suspected Durgesh to be a police informer and he stabbed him as Roshan and Taarif held him.

When Irfaan tried to stab him again, Durgesh made a bid to escape. A scuffle ensued between him and the three others, and Irfan ended up knifing Roshan too, said police citing Manoj's testimony. When he saw his brother getting stabbed, Manoj raised an alarm and the three tried to flee, but Roshan was caught by the public, police said.

According to Manoj, Irfaan, Taarif, and Roshan are known snatchers of the area. Police said Roshan is undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital and will be arrested as soon as he is discharged.

A hunt is on to nab Irfaan and Taarif too, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)