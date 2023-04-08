One killed, several injured in Tel Aviv attack -Israeli officials
(Adds details) JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) - One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated at least one person with a gunshot wound.
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 00:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 00:58 IST
(Adds details) JERUSALEM, April 7 (Reuters) -
One person was killed and several were wounded in a Tel Aviv terror attack, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Friday. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had treated at least one person with a gunshot wound. Israeli police said there also may have been a car that rammed into people in the same area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement