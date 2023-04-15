Saudi Arabia, UAE, US foreign ministers urge end to Sudan military escalation -Saudi news agency
Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:11 IST
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States held a phone call on Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation in Sudan, Saudi's state news agency said.
The ministers called for a halt to military escalation and a return to a framework agreement between civilian political forces and the military in Sudan, the agency added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement