Saudi Arabia, UAE, US foreign ministers urge end to Sudan military escalation -Saudi news agency

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 23:11 IST
The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States held a phone call on Saturday to discuss the ongoing situation in Sudan, Saudi's state news agency said.

The ministers called for a halt to military escalation and a return to a framework agreement between civilian political forces and the military in Sudan, the agency added.

