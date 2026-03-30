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Controversy Strikes PSL: Ball-Tampering Allegations in Gaddafi Showdown

Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars players Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sikandar Raza have denied ball-tampering allegations during a match against Karachi Kings. Referee Roshan Mahanama charged Zaman with a Level 3 offence. A hearing will decide potential penalties, while security breaches add complexity to the ongoing PSL challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:33 IST
Controversy Strikes PSL: Ball-Tampering Allegations in Gaddafi Showdown
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In a surprising twist to the Pakistan Super League, Lahore Qalandars trio Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza stand accused of ball-tampering. The contentious allegations arose during a critical match against the Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, sparking a heated debate between officials and players.

The incident happened during the final over, raising questions about the ball's condition. Umpires penalized Qalandars with five runs, adjusting Karachi's target. Despite Fakhar Zaman's denial, claiming no knowledge of tampering, a looming disciplinary hearing could impose severe penalties on the team if proven guilty.

This controversy compounds pressure as security issues at the PSL intensify. PCB officials express dissatisfaction over recent breaches, emphasizing strong adherence to conduct rules. As the league fights to maintain its image, all eyes remain on the verdict from match referee Roshan Mahanama's forthcoming hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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