Namibia and SA must strengthen ties for greater mutual benefit

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Namibia and South Africa must strengthen ties for the greater mutual benefit of the two countries.

The President was speaking during the Official State Visit of Namibian President Hage Geingob to South Africa.

Geingob and a cohort of his ministers were welcomed at the Union Buildings during the official State Visit on Thursday.

“As neighbours with deep historical ties, we share the same aspirations for our people with regard to development, employment, equality, eradicating poverty and reducing the levels of unemployment.

“We are therefore committed to deepening our cooperation particularly in the area of trade and investment. We have agreed that [a business forum between companies from the two countries] will be held later this year…it should be part or on the sidelines of the BNC that will be held in Namibia.

“So that business people … from South Africa and Namibia have an opportunity to look at the opportunities that are opening up in various sectors of our respective economies. Namibia is one of South Africa’s top trading partners in the Southern African Customs Union and the Southern African Development Community. We must use our geographic proximity and the close ties that we have between our two countries … for greater mutual benefit,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said his Namibian counterpart’s visit to the country is one that is overdue.

“Too many years have passed since the last state visit to South Africa by Republic of Namibia. The last visit was in November of 2012. A great many things have changed our world since then including COVID-19 pandemic that wreaked havoc across the globe and weakened our economies and devastated the lives of our peoples.

“The pandemic had a devastating impact on human health, livelihoods, economic activity and it will take us some time before we fully recover. Therefore as we cement our strong bilateral relations, we need to work together for a swift economic and social recovery for our respective countries but also for our region and our continent,” he said.

President Ramaphosa undertook to ensure that the Memoranda of Understanding and agreements that are expected to be signed between the two countries.

“As we sign new agreements and Memoranda of Understanding ... it is important that we conduct an audit of all existing legal instruments between our two countries in preparation for the binational commission.

“We need to be certain that they are fit for purpose and that they continue to serve our respective developmental goals,” he said. –

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)