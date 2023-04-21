Heavy firing continues in Sudan's Capital after army declares truce -Reuters witness
Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2023 22:51 IST
Heavy firing continued in Sudan's capital Khartoum after the army declared a three-day truce starting on Friday, and the source of the firing was unclear, a Reuters witness said.
There were also air strikes heard from time to time, the Reuters witness added.
