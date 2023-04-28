Left Menu

Actor framed in drug case in UAE: Man trapped her to extract revenge, say cops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2023 22:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 22:03 IST
Actor framed in drug case in UAE: Man trapped her to extract revenge, say cops
  • Country:
  • India

A probe into the case of an actor who was trapped with a hidden drug consignment in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates has found that the man who sent her was in contact with a law enforcement personnel there and would tip him off on those he intended to frame, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

Actor Chrisann Pereira (27) was arrested at Sharjah airport on April 1 with a small quantity of drugs allegedly planted inside a trophy by two men identified as Ravi Bobate and Anthony Paul, who had sent her to the Gulf on the pretext of a role in a web series.

The two men then sought Rs 80 lakh to get Pereira released but her mother approached Mumbai police, which booked Bobate and Paul for cheating.

Speaking about the probe so far, the official said Paul wanted to take revenge as he had an altercation with Pereira's mother over a dog as well as wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

''He takes revenge on people he has had arguments with by getting them trapped in this manner. Once she took a flight to Sharjah, Paul tipped off the law enforcement official he was in touch with and got her arrested,'' he said.

''Incidentally, Chrisann was out of the frisking zone of the airport when she found this trophy in her bag. She first threw it in a dustbin but then changed her mind and handed it over to the police there as suggested by her mother. This is corroborated by CCTV footage from the area,'' the official said.

Based on documents and details sent by Mumbai Crime Branch, the Sharjah police realised Pereira was innocent and did not oppose her bail, he added.

''A hearing of her case is expected on Monday after which she will be allowed to leave for India,'' he said.

Her parents, meanwhile, met senior Crime Branch officials at the police commissionerate in Crawford Market in south Mumbai on Friday, he said.

''The police is probing four cases in which people may have been framed in this manner after they landed in Sharjah. The statement of Falyn Rodrigues, the wife of DJ Clayton Rodrigues, who has been lodged in a Sharjah prison since February in a drugs case, has been recorded,'' the official said.

Police are examining whether to register a separate case in this matter or clubbing it with the actor's case, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023