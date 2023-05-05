Left Menu

Arrested J'khand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan produced before PMLA court, sent to jail: ED

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-05-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into alleged illegal land deals, was produced before a PMLA court here on Friday, an official said.

The special court sent the 2011-batch officer of Jharkhand cadre to Birsa Munda Central Jail, Hotwar, he said.

Ranjan, the former Ranchi deputy commissioner, was arrested late on Thursday night and taken into ED custody after he was interrogated for around 10 hours.

''He was produced before the special PMLA court here and sent to Birsa Munda Jail, Hotwar,'' the official said.

During the day, Ranjan underwent medical examinations at Sadar Hospital here, he said.

''His blood pressure and pulse rate were normal. He has tested negative for Covid-19,'' a doctor at the health facility said. The investigating officer of the case recorded a statement of Ranjan under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had, on April 24, also questioned Ranjan for around 10 hours in connection with its money laundering probe into the alleged illegal land deals. Ranjan was briefly questioned by the agency on April 13 as well, when searches were carried out at his premises and those of some others in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal.

The ED had earlier arrested seven people, including a Jharkhand government officer, after the raids.

The central agency is investigating more than a dozen land deals, including one pertaining to defence land, wherein a group of land mafia, middlemen and bureaucrats allegedly ''connived'' in forging deeds and documents from as early as 1932.

Land parcels of the poor and the downtrodden were 'usurped' as part of this fraud, sources had said.

This is the second case in which a Jharkhand cadre IAS officer has come under the scanner of the ED. Last year, the central agency arrested 2000-batch IAS officer Pooja Singhal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds in Khunti and other suspicious financial transactions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

