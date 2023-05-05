Migrant flows won't increase after Title 42 ends, Mexico says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday migration flows would not increase once U.S. border restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted next week.

The so-called Title 42 restrictions, which allow U.S. authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, are due to expire on May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)