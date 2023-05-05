Left Menu

Migrant flows won't increase after Title 42 ends, Mexico says

Updated: 05-05-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 20:33 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday migration flows would not increase once U.S. border restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted next week.

The so-called Title 42 restrictions, which allow U.S. authorities to rapidly expel non-Mexican migrants to Mexico without the chance to seek asylum, are due to expire on May 11.

