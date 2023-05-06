Left Menu

British police arrested 52 during King Charles' coronation

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST
British police arrested 52 during King Charles' coronation

British police said they had arrested 52 people during its operation for the coronation of King Charles, detaining them for a range of offences including affray, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

In a statement, the London police force said all those who had been held remained in custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023