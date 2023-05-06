British police arrested 52 during King Charles' coronation
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:00 IST
British police said they had arrested 52 people during its operation for the coronation of King Charles, detaining them for a range of offences including affray, breach of the peace and conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.
In a statement, the London police force said all those who had been held remained in custody.
