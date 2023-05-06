Left Menu

U'khand CM Dhami pays tribute to soldiers killed in anti-terror operation in J-K

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 22:55 IST
U'khand CM Dhami pays tribute to soldiers killed in anti-terror operation in J-K
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tribute to Lance Naik Ruchin Singh Rawat and Paratrooper Pramod Negi, who were killed during 'Operation Trinetra' in Jammu and Kashmir. Dhami was present at Jolly Grant Airport to receive the mortal remains of the two soldiers, airlifted from Jammu and Kashmir.

While Rawat was a resident of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Negi hailed from Sirmour in Himachal Pradesh.

Five soldiers were killed in an explosion triggered by terrorists on Friday in the thickly forested Kandi area in Rajouri where an operation is underway to flush out the ultras.

After paying tribute to the soldiers by placing wreaths on their mortal remains, Dhami said the country would always remember the soldiers who laid down their lives for national security.

Reiterating the state government's commitment to always stand by the families of the soldiers, Dhami said all possible help would be provided to their families. Sainik Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola and Senior Superintendent of Police (Dehradun) Dalip Singh Kunwar were present alongside the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023