Rajnath Singh approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army TA with its engineer regiments along the Line of Control LoC.He has also cleared appointment of the women officers as staff officers at TA group headquarters and directorate general of TA at New Delhi according to organisational requirement, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.The Territorial Army had commenced commissioning of women officers since 2019 in ecological task force units, TA oil sector units and TA railway engineer regiment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 20:46 IST
Rajnath Singh approves posting of women officers of Territorial Army along LoC
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with its engineer regiments along the Line of Control (LoC).

He has also cleared appointment of the women officers as staff officers at TA group headquarters and directorate general of TA at New Delhi according to organisational requirement, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Territorial Army had commenced commissioning of women officers since 2019 in ecological task force units, TA oil sector units and TA railway engineer regiment. ''Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA,'' the defence ministry said.

The TA operates based on a citizen-soldiers' army concept and officers undergo annual training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.

''Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army with engineer regiments of the TA along the Line of Control and as staff officers at TA group headquarters/ directorate general of Territorial Army at New Delhi, as per organisational requirement,'' the ministry said.

It said the progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. ''They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments,'' the ministry said.

The Department of Military Affairs has approved amendment to existing cadre management provisions for women officers of the TA.

