Qatar supports whatever achieves Arab consensus, won't be an obstacle

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 23:33 IST
Qatar has reacted to the Arab League's decision to readmit Syria by saying it hopes the Syrian government will be motivated to address the issues that lead to its expulsion.

In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, said on Sunday it always supports whatever achieves Arab consensus and won't be an obstacle to that process.

Al Ansari added that Qatar's position over normalising relations with the government of Syrian President Bashsar al-Assad "has not changed" and it remained linked to achieving progress towards a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

