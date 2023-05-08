Left Menu

China foreign minister says imperative to stabilise Sino-U.S. relations

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-05-2023 09:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 09:40 IST
Qin Gang Image Credit: Wikipedia
China's foreign minister Qin Gang said it is imperative to stabilise Sino-U.S. relations, avoid a downward spiral and prevent accidents between China and the United States, according to a statement from the foreign ministry on Monday.

In a meeting with the U.S. ambassador to China in Beijing, Qin stressed that the U.S. must especially correct the handling of the Taiwan issue and stop continuing to hollow out the One-China principle.

