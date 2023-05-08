IAF's MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead on the ground, police said.

The pilot of the plane is safe, District Collector Rukmani Riar said.

The aircraft crashed near Dabli area of Hanumangarh. Additional Superintendent of Police, Jassaram Bose said at least two civilian casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

