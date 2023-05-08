Cardiologist arrested on suspicion of murder at Berlin hospital - police, prosecutors

German police have arrested a cardiology specialist who had worked at Berlin's Charite hospital on suspicion of murder, police and prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

The 55-year-old, who was suspended from Charite in August 2022, is suspected of having knowingly administered high doses of a sedative in two cases to seriously ill patients who then died, according to the statement.

