Cardiologist arrested on suspicion of murder at Berlin hospital - police, prosecutors
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-05-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 16:50 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German police have arrested a cardiology specialist who had worked at Berlin's Charite hospital on suspicion of murder, police and prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.
The 55-year-old, who was suspended from Charite in August 2022, is suspected of having knowingly administered high doses of a sedative in two cases to seriously ill patients who then died, according to the statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement