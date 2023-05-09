Left Menu

Kerala HC terms Tanur boat accident as 'haunting'; initiates suo motu PIL on the issue

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday termed as shocking and haunting the boat accident at Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago that claimed 22 lives, including 15 children, and initiated a PIL on its own to find out why the authorities allowed the vessel to operate by allegedly flouting rules.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:01 IST
Kerala HC terms Tanur boat accident as 'haunting'; initiates suo motu PIL on the issue
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday termed as ''shocking'' and ''haunting'' the boat accident at Tanur area of Malappuram district two days ago that claimed 22 lives, including 15 children, and initiated a PIL on its own to find out why the authorities allowed the vessel to operate by allegedly flouting rules. A bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Shoba Annamma Eapen said their ''hearts were bleeding'' and they ''underwent sleepless nights'' after seeing the lifeless bodies of the children.

The court said the accident happened as a result of ''the deadly cocktail of callousness, greed and official apathy.'' The court said it was initiating the petition on its own to ensure that such an incident does not happen ever again.

The bench noted that such boating tragedies were happening in the state with ''frightening regularity'' since 1924 when Kerala lost Mahakavi Kumaranasan, one of the triumvirate poets of Kerala, when a boat from Kollam to Kottayam sank at Palana.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 pm on Sunday. According to district officials, 15 of the deceased were minors aged eight months to 17 years and there were 37 persons onboard the ill-fated boat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023